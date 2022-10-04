DFI and DATCP host Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing they are hosting a free online Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop on Oct. 18.

According to a media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the workshop is intended to help student loan borrowers prepare for the end of the public service loan forgiveness waiver on Oct. 31 and the end of the federal student loan payment pause on Dec. 31.

“With student loan payments resuming in January 2023, it is more important than ever for borrowers to explore their student loan repayment options and make a plan for repayment today,” DFI Secretary-designee, Cheryll Olson-Collins, said. “Borrowers should take time now while payments are still paused to look into repayment options such as income-driven repayment plans, which may lower monthly payments, and check their eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Not waiting until the last minute to make a plan is important and will help ensure a smooth return to repayment.”

“As student loan payments resume, borrowers should watch for dishonest offers from debt relief scammers on loan forgiveness or savings from consolidation,” DATCP Secretary, Randy Romanski, said. “Borrowers with questions should attend this informational workshop to learn more about the many resources consumers can access without paying any fees.”

The “Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop: How to Avoid Scams, Use Free Repayment Tools and Save Money” is on Oct. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to noon. You can join by registering for free here.

The full media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is available here.

