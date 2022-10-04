DFI and DATCP host Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop

The “Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop: How to Avoid Scams, Use Free Repayment Tools and Save...
The “Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop: How to Avoid Scams, Use Free Repayment Tools and Save Money” is on Oct. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing they are hosting a free online Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop on Oct. 18.

According to a media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the workshop is intended to help student loan borrowers prepare for the end of the public service loan forgiveness waiver on Oct. 31 and the end of the federal student loan payment pause on Dec. 31.

“With student loan payments resuming in January 2023, it is more important than ever for borrowers to explore their student loan repayment options and make a plan for repayment today,” DFI Secretary-designee, Cheryll Olson-Collins, said. “Borrowers should take time now while payments are still paused to look into repayment options such as income-driven repayment plans, which may lower monthly payments, and check their eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Not waiting until the last minute to make a plan is important and will help ensure a smooth return to repayment.”

“As student loan payments resume, borrowers should watch for dishonest offers from debt relief scammers on loan forgiveness or savings from consolidation,” DATCP Secretary, Randy Romanski, said. “Borrowers with questions should attend this informational workshop to learn more about the many resources consumers can access without paying any fees.”

The “Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop: How to Avoid Scams, Use Free Repayment Tools and Save Money” is on Oct. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to noon. You can join by registering for free here.

The full media release from State of Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

Latest News

A Powerball ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston won $1 million on Saturday, October 1, the...
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
Garland Nelson is escorted out of the courtroom after being sentenced to life in prison without...
Man convicted of killing Diemel brothers pleads guilty in federal fraud case
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/4/22)
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October