Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

