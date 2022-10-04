Haunted Basement Escape Room fundraiser returns to Historic Schlegelmilch House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween may be a few weeks away, but there’s still plenty of spooky fun around the Chippewa Valley.

In Eau Claire, Tactical Escape 101 and the Chippewa Valley Museum teamed up for the 6th year to host a haunted basement escape room fundraiser at the Historic Schlegelmilch House.

Those who dare to enter have 60 minutes to find a way out.

The minimum age to participate is 12 and reservations are required. The basement escape room is open Wednesday through Sunday until October 31st.

25% of ticket sales go to the Chippewa Valley Museum.

Over the years, over $18,000 dollars have gone toward the museum.

For reservation times and ticket information, click here.

