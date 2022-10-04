Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A jail nurse is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate and providing medication.

Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, dispense prescribed drug without prescription, deliver illegal articles to inmate.

According to a criminal complaint Fennigkoh was terminated from her employment with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview with the inmate the inmate explained to an officer he and Fenningkoh would go into the exam room and talk on a few different occasions, however, there was nothing sexual that was done between the two. The officer noted camera footage showed physical contact between the two. The officer also noted there weren’t any charts or follow-up notes that Fenningkoh had completed for why the two were in the exam room for an extended period of time. The inmate continued to say they were just conversing. He denied anything sexual besides a hug a few different times in the exam room.

In an interview with Fennigkoh, she claimed the physical interactions were not consensual and she said there was sexual contact in the exam room “like four times.”

An initial appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2022.

