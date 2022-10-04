Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication

Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree...
Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, dispense prescribed drug without prescription, deliver illegal articles to inmate.(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A jail nurse is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate and providing medication.

Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, 2nd degree sexual assault by correctional staff, dispense prescribed drug without prescription, deliver illegal articles to inmate.

According to a criminal complaint Fennigkoh was terminated from her employment with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview with the inmate the inmate explained to an officer he and Fenningkoh would go into the exam room and talk on a few different occasions, however, there was nothing sexual that was done between the two. The officer noted camera footage showed physical contact between the two. The officer also noted there weren’t any charts or follow-up notes that Fenningkoh had completed for why the two were in the exam room for an extended period of time. The inmate continued to say they were just conversing. He denied anything sexual besides a hug a few different times in the exam room.

In an interview with Fennigkoh, she claimed the physical interactions were not consensual and she said there was sexual contact in the exam room “like four times.”

An initial appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

Latest News

Robocall
Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations
A conservative law group in Wisconsin is asking a judge to block the student loan forgiveness...
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
The “Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop: How to Avoid Scams, Use Free Repayment Tools and Save...
DFI and DATCP host Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop
A Powerball ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston won $1 million on Saturday, October 1, the...
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million