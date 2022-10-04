Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway Ave. exit, in Mauston, lottery officials said. In their statement, the officials pointed out that Mauston is only the 168th largest city in Wisconsin. To that, Kwik Trip store leader Britney Hall pointed out, “[w]e may be a small city but we’re a pretty large truck stop.

Hall added that she is excited to know who the winner is – and that it would be great if it were someone from around the Mauston area. “We have a lot of regulars that come in to buy Lottery tickets,” she added.

While the ticket hit the first five numbers, it missed the Powerball, which is the difference between a million-dollar payday and the $322 million jackpot up for grabs that night. In fact, no one got all the numbers right over the weekend (or Monday night, for that matter) and the top prize has now grown to over $350 million.

The winning numbers on Saturday, October 1, were: 08-21-22-65-69, and the Powerball is 26.

Saturday night’s winner is the 5th big money ticket sold at that particular Kwik Trip in the last five years, the Wisconsin Lottery pointed out. It had previously sold two $50,000 Powerball tickets and two Badger 5 jackpot winners. For its part in selling Saturday’s winner, the convenience store will receive its own large check, for $20,000.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.