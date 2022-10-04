Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Oct. 11 to live in Barron County.

39-year-old Joshua Studer will be homeless and live in Barron County beginning Oct. 11, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Studer’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 7 years through 2029. As a condition of his release, Studer must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children.

Studer pleaded guilty and was found guilty of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement-sexual contact in 2019. Studer was sentenced to three years in prison and seven years of extended supervision. Charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possession of THC were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

