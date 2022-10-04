SOURCE: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid no later than February 1, 2023. All funds will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

Chryst previously had a five-year agreement that had been extended through January 31, 2027.

It was announced on Sunday evening that the University of Wisconsin and Chryst had parted ways and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard would now serve as interim head coach.

Chryst finished at Wisconsin with a 67-26 overall record, with a 43-18 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home

Latest News

Wisconsin announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth hockey to scrimmage in Chippewa Falls
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season