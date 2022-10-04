Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.(Scott Heppell | AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but he declined to confirm details of the project.

The addition of Ukraine to the European bid was first reported by British newspaper The Times of London.

Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv. Those cities have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

___

Azzoni reported from Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home

Latest News

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
Man dies in skydiving accident, police say
Country icon Loretta Lynn has died at age 90.
Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
The haunted escape room is part Halloween fun and part fundraiser
Haunted Basement Escape Room fundraiser returns to Historic Schlegelmilch House