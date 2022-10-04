Wisconsin DOJ teams up with FCC officials on robocall investigations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal officials are teaming up to collaborate on investigations to stop robocall scams.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed a partnership Tuesday that it’s taking part in with the Federal Communications Center, which establishes a formal sharing and cooperation structure to investigate spoofing and scam calls.

Attorney General Josh Kaul noted that over forty other states are participating in the partnership with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to build cases and protect both consumers and businesses alike.

“We must cut down on the volume of annoying, unwanted robocalls that folks receive,” Kaul said. “This partnership between states and the FCC will advance our shared goals of protecting consumers and reducing illegal robocalls.”

The agency explained that state investigators and members of the FCC Enforcement Bureau will look for records, talk to witnesses, conduct interviews with targets and examine consumer complaints.

“My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and, with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

The FCC will also offer states resources to support investigations, the DOJ explained.

