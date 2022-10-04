WSP: Driver hits 100 mph; blames poorly placed phone

The Wisconsin State Patrol released this image of a driver who was allegedly clocked going 100...
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this image of a driver who was allegedly clocked going 100 mph.(Wisconsin State Patrol via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver blamed her phone for the fact she allegedly hit triple-digit speeds on a Columbia Co. road, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

But she was not saying she was distracted by it, the WSP continued; rather she claimed the phone was blocking her speedometer. The agency did not say if she explained why she put it there.

The Wisconsin State Patrol recounted the incident Tuesday morning in a Facebook post that showed her vehicle pulled over and the radar display showing 100 mph.

The Facebook post did not indicate what citations the driver faced after being caught allegedly going so fast. Its hashtags did remind people not only to slow down, but also to put their phone down.

