1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Monroe County

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries early Tuesday afternoon after a motorcycle struck a deer in the Town of Little Falls in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Robin Hanson was heading down Highway 71 near Backtrail Road southeast of Melrose around noon when the deer started crossing the road. The motorcycle struck the deer and overturned, according to a release. Hanson was badly hurt and was flown to a nearby hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. A helicopter from Gundersen Air landed on the highway by Candle Road and flew Hanson to the hospital.

Highway 71 was closed for approximately an hour while the rider was transported and the scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

