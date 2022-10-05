1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Falteisek was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries, according to the release.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.

