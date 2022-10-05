Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

Taylor Schabusiness in court
Taylor Schabusiness in court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay.

On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.

In September, Schabusiness pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the killing of Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness was scheduled to go to trial this month, but that was pushed back after she entered the insanity plea.

A Brown County judge found Schabusiness competent to face trial after hearing from two forensic psychologists for the defense and prosecution, who painted very different pictures of the defendant. Schabusiness has the right to argue she wasn’t able to tell right from wrong at the time the crime was committed.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Thyrion in his mother’s home last February after removing her electronic monitoring device she was ordered to wear after another crime. Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion were doing drugs then had sex. She “blacked out” and began strangling him with a choker leash. Police found a grisly scene when they were called to the house on February 23, finding body parts in the home and in Schabusiness’s van.

Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

