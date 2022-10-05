Dunn Co. to vote on healthcare referendum in November

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters in Dunn County will weigh in on an advisory referendum question focusing on national healthcare.

The proposed referendum is non-binding. That means it won’t become a law if approved by the voters.

For those involved with the measure, they say the referendum is in part about starting a conversation.

Community members gathered at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie to learn more about a referendum question they’ll see on next month’s ballot.

The measure’s focus is on healthcare.

“I have relatives who live in other countries, and I’m just really curious about what other models are out there that would increase people’s access to quality healthcare without burdening the economy and individual people as much as ours does,” said Barbara Flom who lives in Dunn County.

Flom said she came out to the discussion held by the local group, Community Conversations, in order to be better prepared for Election Day.

“I don’t know exactly the wording on the referendum, so that’s another thing I want to inform myself about when I go to the polls on Nov. 8,” Flom said.

During the summer, the Dunn County Board of Supervisors approved an advisory referendum on national healthcare.

“Shall Congress and the President of the United States enact into law the creation of a publicly financed, non-profit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans?”

It will ask voters if there should be a publicly financed, national health insurance program to fully cover medical costs for all Americans.

While it won’t become law if approved in November, one board supervisor said it’s about getting people talking about healthcare.

“I thought if we can take this issue that is one that affects everyone in the country, and take it down to a granular local level and talk about it at the county level, where there isn’t political rancor, maybe we can change the conversation,” said John Calabrese, a supervisor on the Dunn County Board of Supervisors.

Part of that conversation for Calabrese is the cost of healthcare.

“As a Dunn County supervisor, I have seen over the years how much money the county, one of just 72 in Wisconsin, pays each month for health insurance for its employees and what I was seeing were numbers around $500,000 a month.”

Calabrese said the concern over cost, along with community members’ personal experiences with the healthcare system are some of the driving forces behind the referendum.

Calabrese said the vote is not about Dunn County fixing national health insurance, but it’s about building momentum locally that builds to the national level to create change.

