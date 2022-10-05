Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receives 45 ‘REACH-A-Child™' First Responder Bags, $21,000 in AT&T contributions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office received 45 first responder bags to help children deal with crisis situations as part of the REACH-A-Child™ program.

It comes from $21,000 in contributions from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation.

According to a media release from AT&T the program provides local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other emergency. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office also received 250 extra children’s books to help replenish REACH BAGs and to support upcoming community events hosted by the Sheriff’s Office.

“When children are facing a crisis situation like a car accident or domestic disturbance, our mission is to help first responders engage them in a positive way through the power of a book,” Curtis Fuszard, Executive Director of REACH-A-Child, said. “Thanks to the generous financial support of AT&T, we are able to provide the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office with REACH BAGs that first responders can use to help comfort children in need.”

The media release from AT&T says each First Responder REACH BAG contains 20 new children’s books and several drawstring backpacks that are given to children, one book and bag at a time, at the scene of an accident, fire or other crisis.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.