Jackson County receives Nalox-Zone box

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Behavioral Health Division installed a new Nalox-ZONE box in its office to provide Narcan for free to the community.

Narcan helps reserve the effects of a drug overdose. Jessica Stinson, Behavioral Health Manager, said it’s a resource that is needed in the community.

“We know that there’s use happening in our community and everyone is at a different spot in their recovery,” Stinson said. “Some are not ready for change; some are. But, sustained recovery is difficult because they may not have the skills.

The boxes are completely anonymous. They only alert the office when the container is opened so they can replace the contents. Stinson said she hopes having this box in their office encourages other locations to install them.

“Not everyone is comfortable coming to the county building, especially when you’re taking something like naloxone,” Stinson said. “So, having it in Laundromats, libraries, gas stations and things like that, where people are at, it just increases the access.

Stinson said the resource isn’t just there for those using drugs, but could be a resource for family members or friends worried about their loved ones. Stinson said she’s noticed an increase in usage in the community and the boxes are one way to help keep individuals safe.

“We know that there’s no enough treatment providers in this area, and so individuals can’t get into a prescriber or a therapist right away,” Stinson said. “So, we can provide this lifesaving medication and keep them alive until that access is available or they’re in when they’re ready. It will only help our community, individuals and families.

Even though Narcan is a valuable resource for overdoses, health professionals say it’s important to call 911 so individuals get the care they may need.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available.

The Jackson County Resource Guide is linked here.

