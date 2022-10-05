Jury selected in Waukesha parade suspect’s trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A jury has been selected in the trial of the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.

According to reporting from WTMJ-TV, 10 men and six women were selected as jurors. All of the jurors are white. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison. But he withdrew that plea in September and last week persuaded Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow to let him represent himself.

On Monday, he managed to delay the start of his trial by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Dorow previously said in court documents that she anticipated calling 340 prospective jurors.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.