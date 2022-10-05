Realityworks creates innovative hands-on learning tools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Reality Works in Eau Claire creates innovative learning tools for agricultural, health sciences, and trades skills giving students a fun and hands-on experience. The company’s products are geared toward middle schools, high schools, and post-secondary institutes.

Two of the company’s newest inventions have earned awards.

The Bariatric Nursing Manikin has realistic feeling skin and allows students to have a different learning experience than with standard manikins.

The Tractor Pull Challenge combines agriculture and STEM concepts.

“Today’s students need to be engaged in what they’re doing and what a career in technical education is all about getting kids excited for future careers so having hands-on learning tools is going to get them having fun in the classroom while they’re learning about important skills for their future,” Samantha Forehand, marketing communications manager for Realityworks said.

