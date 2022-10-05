Realityworks creates innovative hands-on learning tools

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Reality Works in Eau Claire creates innovative learning tools for agricultural, health sciences, and trades skills giving students a fun and hands-on experience. The company’s products are geared toward middle schools, high schools, and post-secondary institutes.

Two of the company’s newest inventions have earned awards.

The Bariatric Nursing Manikin has realistic feeling skin and allows students to have a different learning experience than with standard manikins.

The Tractor Pull Challenge combines agriculture and STEM concepts.

“Today’s students need to be engaged in what they’re doing and what a career in technical education is all about getting kids excited for future careers so having hands-on learning tools is going to get them having fun in the classroom while they’re learning about important skills for their future,” Samantha Forehand, marketing communications manager for Realityworks said.

To learn more about Realityworks’ products and what they do, click here.

