Sex offender to be released and live in Clark County

Harold Dambrunch
Harold Dambrunch(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A sex offender is to be released and live in Clark County.

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Harold Dambruch has served his sentence for first degree sexual assault of a child and is set to live at W2453 Hill Road in Granton, Wis.

He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

The media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Dambruch will be supervised by agents specializing in intensive supervision. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, not to consume drugs. He must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is also required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement and comply with all requirements and lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. People can call 715-743-5358 with questions.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this image of a driver who was allegedly clocked going 100...
WSP: Driver hits 100 mph; blames poorly placed phone
Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree...
Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/5/22)
Easy Ground Beef Dinners
Easy Ground Beef Dinners (10/5/22)
WEAU CONSTRUCTION
WEAU is under construction
The media release from AT&T says each First Responder REACH BAG contains 20 new children’s...
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receives 45 ‘REACH-A-Child™' First Responder Bags, $21,000 in AT&T contributions