Sex offender to be released and live in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A sex offender is to be released and live in Clark County.

According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Harold Dambruch has served his sentence for first degree sexual assault of a child and is set to live at W2453 Hill Road in Granton, Wis.

He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

The media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Dambruch will be supervised by agents specializing in intensive supervision. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, not to consume drugs. He must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is also required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement and comply with all requirements and lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. People can call 715-743-5358 with questions.

