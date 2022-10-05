SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 4th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of prep volleyball action across western Wisconsin, including St. Croix Central against Altoona, Regis against Stanley-Boyd, McDonell against Cadott, and Chippewa Falls against SPASH.

Plus, Eau Claire Memorial heads to River Falls for boys prep soccer.

Also, UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team hits the road for a matchup with Augsburg.

Finally, prep postseason action on the golf course and tennis courts, as Hudson’s Troy Burne hosts the D-1 girls golf sectional, while Altoona hosts the D-2 girls tennis sub-sectional.

