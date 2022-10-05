WEAU is under construction

WEAU CONSTRUCTION
WEAU CONSTRUCTION(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are driving down Hastings Way this week, don’t be worried by boards over the windows of our building.

WEAU is not shutting down. We are currently doing some major renovations to the news station.

Things will look a little different around here, but there will not be any new changes to the studio and our newscasts will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this image of a driver who was allegedly clocked going 100...
WSP: Driver hits 100 mph; blames poorly placed phone
Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree...
Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October

Latest News

The media release from AT&T says each First Responder REACH BAG contains 20 new children’s...
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office receives 45 ‘REACH-A-Child™' First Responder Bags, $21,000 in AT&T contributions
The positive test was confirmed at a single-acre farm in Vernon County, according to the DATCP.
Deer at Vernon County deer farm tests positive for CWD
Fleet Farm logo
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/5/22)