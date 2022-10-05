WEAU is under construction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you are driving down Hastings Way this week, don’t be worried by boards over the windows of our building.

WEAU is not shutting down. We are currently doing some major renovations to the news station.

Things will look a little different around here, but there will not be any new changes to the studio and our newscasts will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.