2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41...
According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.

The media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says MPD officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle to Dunn County Sheriffs’ deputies and a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as it was fleeing southbound out of the City of Menomonie on State Highway 25 in the Township of Menomonie. A vehicle pursuit began reaching speeds over 125 MPH. The pursuit was stopped briefly near the Pepin County line when deputies lost sight of the suspect vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol found the suspect vehicle again shortly after on Highway 128 near the Pierce and St. Croix County Line. A WSP Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it fled again. The vehicle crashed near the intersection of State Highway 128 near I-94.

According to the media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, there were no injuries suffered and the only property damage included the suspect’s vehicle and a traffic sign. Two people were arrested at that time by WSP and St. Croix County Sheriffs’ Deputies. The suspects arrested were identified as 49-year-old Chue Neng Xiong of St Paul, Minn. and 45-year-old Neng Yang of Owatonna, Minn.

Criminal charges are being recommended for both subjects including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglarious tools, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, flee/elude officer, and several traffic charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at (715)-232-1348 or 1-800-459-2939. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 1-855-TIP-DUNN. Assisting with the incident was the Menomonie Police Department, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

