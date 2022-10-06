Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

police lights
police lights(wluc)
By WCCO STAFF
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTER, WI WCCO -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward.

When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle.

“Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim,” officials said in an initial release.

The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead.

On Thursday, the county coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois.

Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames.

The incident remains under investigation.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree...
Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication
Fleet Farm logo
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
Harold Dambruch
Sex offender to be released and live in Clark County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/6/22)
No one was hurt after a house fire in Osseo, Wis. on Oct. 5, 2022.
No one hurt in Osseo house fire Wednesday
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen