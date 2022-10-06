CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Falls is painting the town pink Thursday.

Paint the Town Pink is happening until 7:00 p.m. The annual event supports breast cancer awareness and small businesses. Paint the Town Pink includes live music, a wine tasting tour and a car show.

Event organizers say it’s a great way to discover downtown businesses.

“Sometimes people don’t even know what’s downtown, so it gives them the opportunity they can walk in a store that they wouldn’t maybe. And they’re like, I’m not gonna walk in there. But with an event, you’re like, I’m walking in there,” Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Mainstreet Director, said.

The fifth annual “Funds for the Fighters” event is also happening at the Fill Inn Station until 8:00 p.m. All money raised will go to a Chippewa Falls woman fighting breast cancer and local prevention efforts.

