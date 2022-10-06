DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility criteria for Wisconsinites

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing they are expanding the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated to protect themselves against monkeypox.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new eligibility criteria allow for more people who may be at a higher risk for being exposed to the monkeypox virus to get vaccinated. The updated guidance can be viewed here.

Wis. DHS in their media release says they encourage all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.”

“People who are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine should make an appointment to get their vaccine as soon as possible to protect their health,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, said. “Early data show that receiving at least one dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides some level of protection against the disease. This is encouraging news, but it is important for people to get both doses for maximum protection.”

The full media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is available here.

