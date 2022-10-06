Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library offers free books for kids in Eau Claire and Dunn Counties

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s one of the most important things someone can do with their young kids, reading. For some families, however, it can be too expensive to buy books and too hard to get to a library. A program that’s new to Eau Claire and Dunn Counties is hoping to change that.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now open to families in the two counties. With funding from the Pablo Foundation, families with kids under age 5 can sign up through the Family Resource Center of Eau Claire and receive a free book in the mail each month.

Nicole Johnson signed up her twin boys for the program Wednesday.

“They love reading. It’s like such a fun engaging thing that we can do with them,” she said.

With the boys approaching their first birthday, Johnson said it’s hard to get to a library or book store, let alone know what’s age appropriate.

That’s why the Eau Claire mom said she’s excited to start receiving a free educational book each month.

“The fact that it’s delivered is going to make my life easier,” Johnson said.

Jennifer Eddy is the Family Resource Center of Eau Claire’s Executive Director. She believes putting books into young kids’ hands is a game changer.

“The more kids read when they’re little, the more successful they’ll be as adults,” she said. “And the most important thing that parents can do is read with their preschool aged children.”

Johnson said she sees that first hand reading with her boys.

“You’re engaging with them and they can engage too. So you’re like talking about the story, you’re not just reading it, right. You’re talking about it, you’re point at the pictures, and pretty soon they’re excited and they’re trying to talk about it and pointing out the pictures, and I just think it’s a great way to teach them, a great way to learn.” Johnson said.

“Ninety percent of brain development happens by age 5 and the majority of that by age 3. So what we do when our kids are really young, whether we sing with them, play with them, make them happy, read to them, really kind of changes their brain for the rest of their life in a positive way,” Eddy said.

Families stop receiving books after the kid’s fifth birthday.

Eddy said in addition to books being age appropriate, two each year are bilingual, in both Spanish and English.

While funds last, the program is open to anyone who lives in Eau Claire or Dunn Counties, regardless of income level.

People interested in signing up for the program can get more information here. The can also visit the Family Resource Center of Eau Claire located in the Oakwood Mall.

