Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Five adults and one child killed were killed. The victims were Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Tamara Durand, 52 and Jackson Sparks, 8. The crash also left 62 people injured.

Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney.

He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.

