No one hurt in Osseo house fire Wednesday

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Osseo.
No one was hurt after a house fire in Osseo, Wis. on Oct. 5, 2022.
No one was hurt after a house fire in Osseo, Wis. on Oct. 5, 2022.(Duane Wolter | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Osseo on Wednesday.

The Osseo Fire Department said that the fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on 9th Street.

At the time of the fire, a woman and her two children were at the home, but were able to get out safely, the Fire Department said. A neighbor saw smoke and called 911, and crews responded just before 5 p.m. The fire was put out quickly after crews arrived. The house had severe smoke damage as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Strum Fire Department, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and Osseo Police Department assisted in responding to the fire.

