One hurt after vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County

A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue.
A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A vehicle vs. semi crash sent one person to the hospital.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue. Investigation shows that the car had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the semi to instantly start on fire.

The media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car was taken by Sparta Ambulance with “non-life-threating injures.” Both the driver of the semi and a passenger in the semi didn’t suffer injury, however the driver of the semi was later taken from the scene by ambulance due to an unrelated medical issue. Traffic was diverted off of Highway 27 for about three hours while the road was being cleared.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire District, and the Monroe County Highway Department.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree...
Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication
Fleet Farm logo
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
Harold Dambruch
Sex offender to be released and live in Clark County

Latest News

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/6/22)
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified