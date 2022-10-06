One hurt after vehicle vs. semi crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A vehicle vs. semi crash sent one person to the hospital.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. A semi and car hit each other head on while traveling on State Highway 27 near Federal Avenue. Investigation shows that the car had deviated from its lane. The crash caused the semi to instantly start on fire.

The media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car was taken by Sparta Ambulance with “non-life-threating injures.” Both the driver of the semi and a passenger in the semi didn’t suffer injury, however the driver of the semi was later taken from the scene by ambulance due to an unrelated medical issue. Traffic was diverted off of Highway 27 for about three hours while the road was being cleared.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with the crash was the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire District, and the Monroe County Highway Department.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

