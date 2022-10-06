Over $35 million to fund statewide alternative transportation projects

More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $35 million will be allocated towards non-motorized transportation projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The funding will go towards 72 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) projects across the state over the next five years. The projects will implement safe and sustainable transportation alternatives, according to Evers.

“Transportation alternative projects, such as the bike and pedestrian paths funded through these investments, are not only great ways to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable transportation system but they enhance quality of life in communities in every corner,” Evers said.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson says that the expansion of safe options for pedestrians and bicyclists will help modernize communities, enhance mobility and spur economic development.

TAP projects are typically 80% federally funded with a 20% local match.

