Pfaff hosts Meet-the-Candidate event

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Members of the Eau Claire community got the chance to meet with Senator Brad Pfaff Wednesday.

Pfaff held a “Meet-the-Candidate” event at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. With Congressman Ron Kind retiring this year, there is a competitive race to succeed him in the Third Congressional District.

Pfaff thanked small business owners for continuing to build and maintain the local economy.

“They’re the ultimate risk takers. Every single day they put it all on the line in order to make sure that we as consumers have the goods that we seek. You know, they work very, very long hours and they put a lot at risk every single day. And over the last few years, it hasn’t been easy. This global health pandemic called COVID has really taken a lot out of a lot of people,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff will face off against Republican Derrick Van Orden in the Nov. election.

