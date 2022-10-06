Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County.

91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram.

Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

She is described as 5′ 3″ tall, with brown eyes and short, white hair. She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and black jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office.

