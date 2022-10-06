Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper.

During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Marshfield Police, Wisconsin Rapids Police, Plover Police, and the central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.

John Andereggen, 55; Crystal Van Ert, 31; Crystal Volk, 30; John Brogan, 42; Stephanie Bennett, 28; Mark Reiss, 54; and Patricia Kuter, 67 were all arrested.

In addition to drugs, authorities also found firearms and cash.

The suspects are all facing numerous charges.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.