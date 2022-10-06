WAGNER TAILS: Felicia and Sullivan

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - After being surrendered to the Chippewa Humane Association one year ago this month, Felicia is still waiting to find a new home.

This eight-year-old is the current office cat at CHA, and staff members think she would do best in a home with another calm cat, or as the only pet.

Felicia does well with children, and she enjoys a special food to help prevent bladder stones. Described as a sweet girl who loves to get attention... Felicia is hoping to find a home that includes head rubs. Click HERE for adoption information and the adoption application.

--

Sullivan is embracing Spooky Season. He’s been haunting the hallways at the Buffalo County Humane Association.

He arrived at BCHA two weeks ago as a stray. Sullivan tested positive for feline leukemia virus, which means he will need to be the only cat in a home or live with other cats with the disease.

Cats can live for many years without showing symptoms of the virus. This two-year-old loves belly scratches and looking out the window to see what’s going on. Click HERE for the adoption application.

