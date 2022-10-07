Arcadia students donate food truck profits to TCHS

ARCADIA STUDENTS DONATE FOOD AND TRUCK PROFITS TO TCHS
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in Arcadia, Wis. spent the last six weeks learning how to run a business and the importance of giving back.

Eighth graders ran an ice cream food truck and decided to give the profits to the Trempealeau County Humane Society. The students had to understand the cost of the food sold and market the food truck to other students. The Arcadia eighth graders sold their ice cream treats to students at the middle school as well as the high school.

The food truck ran by the eighth graders raised $345 intended for the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41...
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
91-year-old woman missing in Rusk County.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead

Latest News

File Graphic
DHS reports potential data exposure for some Wisconsin Medicaid members
24-Hour absentee ballot box opens in Menomonie
Judge refuses to allow partial absentee addresses, for now
Boy Band Review
Boy Band Review coming to Pablo Center
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR