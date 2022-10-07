Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.

The media release says on May 26, 2021, Baumgardt traveled to Barron County, Wis. after agreeing to sell three ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. When Baumgardt arrived at the location of the anticipated drug deal, law enforcement officers made contact with him and searched his car. Inside the car, officers found bags containing a total of 116 grams of methamphetamine. At the time he was arrested, Baumgardt was on active state extended supervision for robbery with use of force and was also out on bond for an open state drug trafficking case from 2019. In an interview Baumgardt admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing approximately 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wis.

The charge Baumgardt faced was the result of an investigation conducted by the Barron, Rusk, and Washburn County Sheriffs’ Offices and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The full media release from United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.