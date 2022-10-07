Boy Band Review coming to Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Pablo Center is throwing it back to the 90s.

Friday Night, the Boy Band Review comes to town for one night only. The event includes hits from N SYNC, the Back Street Boys, One Direction, and many more. Bringing harmonies, videos and dancing, the Boy Band Review aims to transport audience members back in time.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $25. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code “BO-FO-FREE” to get a ticket for free when you purchase one.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.