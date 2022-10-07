Boy Band Review coming to Pablo Center

Boy Band Review
Boy Band Review(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Pablo Center is throwing it back to the 90s.

Friday Night, the Boy Band Review comes to town for one night only. The event includes hits from N SYNC, the Back Street Boys, One Direction, and many more. Bringing harmonies, videos and dancing, the Boy Band Review aims to transport audience members back in time.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $25. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code “BO-FO-FREE” to get a ticket for free when you purchase one.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41...
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
91-year-old woman missing in Rusk County.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead

Latest News

Eighth graders ran an ice cream food truck and decided to give the profits to the Trempealeau...
Arcadia students donate food truck profits to TCHS
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
United States Postal Service
Offices Closed on October 10th In Observance of Columbus Day
Lt. Frederick says he cannot provide any further information, but he says there is no danger to...
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public