Chippewa County fall recycling collection

According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the event is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – Noon located at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner.

According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the event is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – Noon located at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Due to construction occurring within the Northern WI State Fairgrounds, the recycling event will have a new traffic route.

Details of the event include:

  • Freon Appliances -$15 ea.; Refrigerator, Freezer, Dehumidifier, Air Conditioner
  • Non-Freon Appliances -FREE; Furnace, Microwave, Humidifier, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Water Softener, Water Heater, Stove
  • Electronics -(Reduced Rates); Monitor - $3 ea., TV – 13″ or less - $5 ea., TV – 14″ or more - $10 ea.
  • Other Electronics - FREE; PCs, Laptop, Printer, Scanner, Fax, Keyboard, VCR, DVD, Stereo, Phones
  • Household Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep -FREE; Oil/Solvent Based Paint, Varnish, Stripper, Fuel Mixture, Batteries (tape both terminals with Scotch tape), Fluorescent Bulbs, Waste Oil & Filters, Antifreeze, Poison, Mercury, 1 lb. or 20 lb. Propane Cylinders
  • Scrap Metal - FREE
  • All batteries must have terminals covered with Scotch tape in order to be accepted.

According to the media release, the Chippewa County Recycling Program is unable to accept any fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides during this event. As in the past, latex paint, mattresses, box springs, pharmaceuticals, sharps, tires, garage and furniture will not be accepted at the collection. If a resident has a large amount of hazardous waste, they are asked to contact the Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management Office for a special arrangement.

For additional information you can contact the Chippewa County Recycling Program at 715-726-7999.

