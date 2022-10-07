Eau Claire North cancer awareness T-Shirt fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire North High School football and volleyball teams are partnering to raise funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Football captains, Gavin Koleski and James Jarzynski, started selling pink shirts at lunch Thursday and also sold the shirts at Thursday night’s Eau Claire North Volleyball Game.

The shirts feature a football and a volleyball and say “we fight together.” The proceeds, more than $2,200 dollars so far, are going to the mom of one of the football players at North High who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s great. It’s great to be something bigger than football and bigger than myself. So because I know this is going to mean a lot to him and his family to have that extra support. And I really, really love and care for all of our brothers,” Jarzynski said.

People are also encouraged to wear the pink shirts during Eau Claire North’s home football game next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.