Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton.

On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the 2 a.m. knock on the door every officer’s spouse fears.

“When you’re in the midst of trauma, it’s almost surreal,” she said. “It’s almost like fast motion and slow motion at the same time. You never knew that a day could be so long.”

Four decades later, that long day is not lost on Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus. Though no current officers served with Bolton, they still feel his impact every time they start their shifts.

“Robert Bolton will not be forgotten. His badge number, 138, is forever retired within our organization.” Rokus said. “We have a memorial outside of our patrol briefing room. Everyday when our officers go to the street to protect others they see that memorial and are reminded of his sacrifice.”

BeBeau told officers she’s thankful the department and the entire Eau Claire community have not forgotten her late husband’s sacrifice these past 40 years.

She also has a simple message for today’s officers as they put their lives on the line each day.

“Don’t take those moments for granted because none of us, none of us knows,” BeBeau said. “And I know that every officer that was working then and every officer that’s on this department now, when you take that oath to protect and serve, that badge is pinned to your heard. I know that.”

Bolton was 28 years old.

Bolton Refuge House, an organization supporting survivors of domestic violence named for Bolton, hosted its ‘Star Walk’ Thursday night. It honored Bolton as well as survivors of domestic violence. The organization also lit the bridge at Phoenix Park purple, the color for domestic violence awareness.

