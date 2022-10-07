ECASD holds referendum information sessions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District hosted its first of three information sessions regarding the capital referendum.

The nearly $100 million referendum plans to address aging infrastructure, improve learning environment, reinvestment in buildings. South Middle School hosted Thursday night’s event and would be the biggest beneficiary of the referendum receiving more than $42 million.

If approved, the annual increase for every $1,000 worth of property value is estimated to be 40 cents per year for 20 years.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the information that they need in order to make a decision. Obviously, we would hope that they support the referendum and support schools. We know that strong schools make a strong community. But again, our goal is to provide as much information and answer questions, because we’re also asking people to increase their taxes,” Abby Johnson, ECASD Executive Director of Business Services, said.

The next informational session on the referendum is scheduled to be hosted next Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Eau Claire North High School at 6:30 p.m.

