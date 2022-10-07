Establishments opening early for Packer game
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some establishments are opening early for fans to watch Sunday’s Green Bay Packers football game, taking place in London.
The Packer game is on the NFL Network at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Packers face off The New York Giants, and some area establishments are accommodating for fans by adjusting their hours.
Here is where you can watch:
- The Edge, Chippewa Falls
-New Sunday brunch buffet, open at 8:00 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/theedgepub
- Milwaukee Burger, Eau Claire
-Normal NFL specials, limited breakfast menu, open at 8 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/MilwaukeeBurger/
- Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, Chippewa Falls
-Pajama/breakfast party, $3 bloody mary’s, $50 cash prize for best pajamas, open at 8:00 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/bresinashometownbargrill/
- Northern Tap House, Eau Claire
-Open at 8:00 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/northerntaphouse/
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Eau Claire
-Open at 9:00 a.m.
- Dooleys Pub, Eau Claire
-Open at 8:00 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063920836849&paipv=0&eav=AfZmcwkJhQVlk6UvalyJ076tKsM7NcdIzT4sJMfoprkLQyPq7Fw6eBS1SiVov3GNyrk
- SandBar and Grill, Chippewa Falls
-$6.50 Tailgate Omlete, drinks specials on Packer touchdowns, open at 7:30 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/SandBarandGrillLLC/
