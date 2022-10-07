Establishments opening early for Packer game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some establishments are opening early for fans to watch Sunday’s Green Bay Packers football game, taking place in London.

The Packer game is on the NFL Network at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Packers face off The New York Giants, and some area establishments are accommodating for fans by adjusting their hours.

Here is where you can watch:

The Edge, Chippewa Falls

-New Sunday brunch buffet, open at 8:00 a.m.

Milwaukee Burger, Eau Claire

-Normal NFL specials, limited breakfast menu, open at 8 a.m.

Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, Chippewa Falls

-Pajama/breakfast party, $3 bloody mary’s, $50 cash prize for best pajamas, open at 8:00 a.m.

Northern Tap House, Eau Claire

-Open at 8:00 a.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Eau Claire

-Open at 9:00 a.m.

Dooleys Pub, Eau Claire

-Open at 8:00 a.m.

SandBar and Grill, Chippewa Falls

-$6.50 Tailgate Omlete, drinks specials on Packer touchdowns, open at 7:30 a.m.

