Establishments opening early for Packer game

The Packers face off The New York Giants, and some area establishments are accommodating for fans by adjusting their hours.(WBAY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some establishments are opening early for fans to watch Sunday’s Green Bay Packers football game, taking place in London.

The Packer game is on the NFL Network at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Packers face off The New York Giants, and some area establishments are accommodating for fans by adjusting their hours.

Here is where you can watch:

  • The Edge, Chippewa Falls

-New Sunday brunch buffet, open at 8:00 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/theedgepub

  • Milwaukee Burger, Eau Claire

-Normal NFL specials, limited breakfast menu, open at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/MilwaukeeBurger/

  • Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, Chippewa Falls

-Pajama/breakfast party, $3 bloody mary’s, $50 cash prize for best pajamas, open at 8:00 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/bresinashometownbargrill/

  • Northern Tap House, Eau Claire

-Open at 8:00 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/northerntaphouse/

  • Buffalo Wild Wings, Eau Claire

-Open at 9:00 a.m.

  • Dooleys Pub, Eau Claire

-Open at 8:00 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063920836849&paipv=0&eav=AfZmcwkJhQVlk6UvalyJ076tKsM7NcdIzT4sJMfoprkLQyPq7Fw6eBS1SiVov3GNyrk

  • SandBar and Grill, Chippewa Falls

-$6.50 Tailgate Omlete, drinks specials on Packer touchdowns, open at 7:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/SandBarandGrillLLC/

