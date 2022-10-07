Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday.

Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the department of justice crime scene unit. our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.

Lt. Frederick says he cannot provide any further information, but he says there is no danger to the public.

