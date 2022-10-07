Offices Closed on October 10th In Observance of Columbus Day

United States Postal Service
United States Postal Service(MGN / USPS)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE PRESS RELEASE) -Retail services at Post Offices across Wisconsin will be closed on Monday, October 10th in recognition of Columbus Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.

All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, October 8th.

Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. To obtain more information, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail. To find SSK locations, customers can go to www.usps.com.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
Wood County Drug investigation
Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust
According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41...
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
91-year-old woman missing in Rusk County.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead

Latest News

Lt. Frederick says he cannot provide any further information, but he says there is no danger to...
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/6/22)