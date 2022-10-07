Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week.

Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021.

Vangjel Kapbardhi, who also owns Dhimiters, an Eau Claire Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, said the move has been a long time coming, citing logistical delays affecting nearly every industry for the later-than-expected opening. Earlier this year, Kapbardhi targeted a “late summer” opening for the restaurant, saying that they hoped to open “as quickly as possible.”

In a Facebook post Thursday, the restaurant announced that it was reopening, but would not be offering dine-in or buffet options yet. Kapbardhi said that they are still working on those areas of the restaurant, but that the kitchen and front serving area for carry-out are ready to go. The parking lot has also been resurfaced.

The post added that prices have stayed “relatively the same” and that they will be able to take online orders as well as orders over the phone at 715-895-8111 once they are open for delivery and carry-out. Hours of operation after Oct. 13 will be Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with plans to extend hours once more staff is on board and the restaurant gets closer to dine-in options. Additionally, the restaurant will honor all previous coupons and gift cards through Oct. 31.

In April, Kapbardhi noted that finding contractors to do renovation work was challenging, which is why the restaurant had remained closed since he acquired it earlier this year. Cleaning the kitchen and replacing some of the wall panels in the dining area were some of the projects he said were part of the renovation, and highlighted earlier this year that a clean restaurant is one of the most important priorities he has as a business owner.

“Cleanliness is something we’re proud of,” Kapbardhi said in June. “Keeping a clean restaurant is something we emphasize. We have a Food Safe Service Manager who is in charge of making sure our restaurants are efficiently cleaned, including monthly deep cleanings.”

Kapbardhi has maintained since acquiring Pizza Del Re that the recipes would not be changed, and doesn’t plan on changing any of the buffet or dining options when the restaurant fully reopens. To that extent, one of the previous owners, Keith Carlson, has been training the staff in the kitchen and will be working on the first day of the reopening, Oct. 13. Kapbardhi said that the previous owners and staff have been “extremely helpful” during the transition, offering assistance above and beyond training others on how to make Pizza Del Re pizzas. Some menu options, such as a gyro pizza and gluten-free crusts, have been discussed as additions.

One change to Pizza Del Re that Kapbardhi said was “a tough decision” is that the restaurant will no longer have arcade games due to the difficulty in keeping the machines and dining areas around them clean. Another factor in removing the arcade games was that they were not owned by Pizza Del Re’s previous owners, and that the company that owned the games had already removed them. Kapbardhi said that the restaurant will be adding TVs to the dining areas so that people can watch sports or other programming while they enjoy the pizza buffet. The meeting or gathering room adjacent to the dining area and buffet will also remain as an option for those planning events.

Kapbardhi’s other restaurant, Dhimiters, is known for its food truck, which is present at dozens of Chippewa Valley events throughout the year. The food truck has also been selling Pizza Del Re pizzas at some events. Kapbardhi said that he doesn’t have plans to do a Pizza Del Re food truck, although it could be a possibility in the future.

In the meantime, Kapbardhi said that while people in the Chippewa Valley wait for the return of Pizza Del Re’s buffet, they can enjoy pizza via delivery or carry-out, or they can enjoy a gyro from Dhimiters. Updates will be shared on Facebook and Instagram. Del Re is also providing updates and offering a link for anyone interested in working at the restaurant on its website.

Pizza Del Re was founded by Keith and Sally Carlson in 1976, who owned the restaurant for 45 years before deciding to put it up for sale in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.