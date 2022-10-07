School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District.

A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.

According to the social post from the school district they are keeping students and staff in mind and are taking extreme caution. As a safety precaution, Friday Oct. 7, school will be cancelled. The school district says in their social post that they anticipate communicating more information at it becomes available.

