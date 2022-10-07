School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak

A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District.

According to the social post from the school district they are keeping students and staff in mind and are taking extreme caution. As a safety precaution, Friday Oct. 7, school will be cancelled. The school district says in their social post that they anticipate communicating more information at it becomes available.

