ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding fatal pedestrian crash.

According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6 the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a report around 2:10 a.m., of a pedestrian that had been struck on South Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township.

The media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived on scene and found 27-year-old Joshua Thesing of Ramsey Minn., in the southbound lane of traffic. He suffered serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed by law enforcement and EMS personnel, and Thesing was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. At the time of the crash, inclement weather, reduced visibility and road conditions may have been factors in this incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for several other vehicles that were in the area at the time of the incident. These vehicles include a white in color Ford Transit Van, suspected to be a 150, 250, or 350 model equipped with the high-roof, long-wheel base package. Also, a white in color GMC pickup truck and a red in color, unknown make/model sedan.

If anyone was in the area at the time of the incident or has information about it, you are asked to contact an investigator at 715-381-4319 or by email at john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact the tip line at tipline@sccwi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.