UW-Eau Claire student senate works with ECPD to implement house party registry

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new system between the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Police Department may help with noise complaints from house parties off campus.

Brad Heap with the UW-Eau Claire student says this system of registering house parties is already implemented at other major universities.

“So this process started in last May actually. I kind of had the idea from Colorado State University because I’m from Colorado and my sister went there and she was telling me about this program and I thought it was a great idea,” said Heap who is a sophomore at UWEC.

He says there was even a forum with both the student senate and campus police to hear about any concerns students may have about the registry.

Both the agencies hope that this would drive students to party more responsibly.

“It really just promotes safer partying among college students as obviously most people know about college party culture and the event that’s going to happen, you know, it might as well be safe about it,” said Heap.

The way it works, UW-Eau Claire students would have to register through the student portal.

“You fill out your name, address and time and date of a party, and then when police get noise complaint calls in the area... [students] can do something instead of the police necessarily responding to the door,” said Heap.

ECPD says they get over 400 noise complaints a year. They hope with this system it will be easier to resolve those complaints without much response on their end.

“We’re not looking to break up responsible parties. The police department has been putting out a pamphlet for a number of years how to host a responsible party,” said Lieutenant Greg Weber.

And the lieutenant says there should not be a problem if students are not doing anything they should not be doing.

“Not bothering your neighbors. You know, not providing alcohol, the underage drinkers or whatever the case may be. We’re going to keep this thing contained.”

Still, some students doubt the registry will be used.

“I feel like it won’t get used a whole ton... I think a lot of people would want to fly under the radar more,” said Amy Blazinin.

And there is some students in favor of the registry.

“I think it’s a great idea, instead of having to worry about cops being around it gives the people a chance to shut it down.”

Heap recognizes with the registry having launched in early September, there is still more work to be done.

He also says that trust between students and police is a concern, so there is a website in the works that will answer any questions students may have about the house party registry.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.