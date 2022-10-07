Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If ever there was a time to buy a lottery ticket in Wisconsin, the past week or so may have been it. Since the beginning of last week, two instant game players scratched their way to seven-digit prizes, while a Powerball ticket hit it big with a million-dollar win on Saturday night.

The hot streak began last Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a Royal Millions ticket that was sold in Waukesha that hit the jackpot. On Saturday, a person who bought a Powerball ticket in Mauston matched all five regular numbers, but not the Powerball, which is still good for a cool million.

Saving the best for last, a Tremendous Two Million ticket made the day tremendous for someone who bought a ticket in Grand Chute. That ticket was wasn’t worth a measly million dollars though; it was good for two.

Coincidentally, all of the winning tickets were sold at Kwik Trips.

The Wisconsin Lottery made sure to note, too, that both scratch-off games, Royal Millions and Tremendous Two Million, are not done paying out big yet. Both of them still have at least one more jackpot left in the cards. Also, no one won Saturday’s Powerball, nor any of the ones since and that puts the multi-state game’s jackpot at $410 million.

