North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

